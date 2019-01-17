10 beautiful objects linked to Mary Queen of Scots
The new Mary Queen of Scots film may bring the story of the doomed monarch to the big screen but a number of 16th Century objects held in Scotland’s museums, palaces and libraries tell her story in the purest form.
Here we look at 10 items linked to Mary held by National Museum of Scotland, National Library of Scotland and the Palace of Holyrood House.
1. The Penicuik Jewels
Mary took great pleasure in a magnificent jewellery collection with this 16th Century gold necklace, locket and pendant featuring a miniature of the Queen and her son James.
Thispomander is said to have belonged to Mary and would have been filled with fragranced herbs or spices and worn around the neck or belt to fend off noxious smells. It is on show at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The Royal Collection � Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II