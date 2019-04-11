Tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2019 are still available - here's how to get them

Have your say

Always a highlight on the festival calendar, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is making its return to the city this summer, bringing with it an impressive showcase of military talent.

Comprising music, dance, military and cultural acts from across the globe, the show is an experience for all the senses, and is set against the iconic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

What will the show involve?

For 2019, the Tattoo will be an exploration of colour, music and light, capturing the imagination of audiences in 'Kaleidoscope', a show inspired by the optical invention created by Scottish physicist Sir David Brewster in 1816.

The show will celebrate the symmetries through precision-led performances, featuring the British Army at the fore.

Military and cultural acts will also be joined by performances from the iconic Massed Pipes and Drums, Pipers Trail, Tattoo Dance Company and Hjaltibonhoga.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2019 will take place from 2 to 24 August against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle

How long has the Tattoo been running?

The Tattoo has a long and proud history which stretches back almost seven decades.

The show was inspired by a production of 'Something About a Soldier' performed at the Ross Bandstand in 1949, after which it was decided a similar event should be created to run alongside the existing Edinburgh International Festival.

The first ever Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo was held in 1950 and was produced by Lieutenant Colonel George Malcolm, who aimed to bring the Army's contribution to the Edinburgh International Festival to life.

Since then the event has grown from a modest production in a park to a grand global showcase at Edinburgh Castle.

How much do tickets cost?

Standard tickets range in price from £27 to £78, with premier seat tickets priced at £150, complete with an official Tattoo show programme.

There’s also a range of hospitality packages available, priced from £130.

Tickets for the Royal Gallery seats and champagne reception are priced at £330.

How do you get tickets?

Tickets can be booked online via the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo website.

Alternatively, they can be purchased by phone on 0131 225 1188, although customers will be charged a £6.50 booking fee per transaction.

You can also buy tickets at the Box Office, which is located on 1-3 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh.

Accessible tickets can only be booked by phone or at the Box Office.