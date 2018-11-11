Teenager dies and others ‘critical’ after Fife collision

Have your say

A teenager has died and two others are fighting for their lives after a road crash in Fife.

Police were called to the single-vehicle smash on the A915 Standing Stane Road, near Kirkcaldy, at around 8.45am on Sunday.

A 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other young men, aged 17 and 18, are in a critical condition at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary.

A fourth man, 18, has been arrested and is being treated for serious injuries at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The road was closed following the crash.

Police Scotland officers have urged anyone who has any information about the incident, or who saw a black Vauxhall Corsa in the area at that time, to get in touch with them.

