17-year-old dies and two critical in hospital after Kirkcaldy crash

A 17-year-old man has died and two others are in a critical condition after a fatal road crash in Kirkcaldy this morning.

Police were called to the accident on Standing Stane Road at around 8.45am on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two men aged 17 and 18 were rushed to the Royal Infimary in Edinburgh. They are both said to be in a critical condition.

A 18-year-old man has been arrested and is receiving treatment for serious injuries at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Officers have closed off the road and are appealing for information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anyone who saw a Black Vauxhall Corsa in the area around that time or anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1257 of 11 November 2018.”

