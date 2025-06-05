James Bond 007 First Light: Everything we know about IO Interactive's action-adventure game including trailer and release date
A new James Bond game is set to hit the market, with a new trailer freshly released, and fans can’t get enough.
Here is what we know so far.
Who has developed the game?
The game has been developed by video game company IO Interactive.
Founded 25 years ago, the company include games such as the Hitman series, Freedom Fighters and Kane & Lynch: Dead Men in their catalogue.
What is the game about?
The game sees young Bond, a reckless, yet talented Navy crewman, perform an astonishing act of courage that gets him noticed by MI6.
They invite him to join their training program to become one heck of a spy, and along the way, meet iconic characters including Moneypenny, Q and M.
The story is original and developed with Amazon MGM studios.
OI Interactive describe the game as “a thrilling narrative action-adventure game.
“Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful, and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6's training program, and discover an origin story of the world’s most famous spy. “
When is the game due for release?
IO Interactive say the game will be released next year, in 2026.
No more specifics yet on the month or day, but fans should watch this space.
What consoles can I play the game on?
007 First Light is set to be released for PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2.
James Bond is one of many games featuring the iconic spy over the decades.
Here is a list of other games that will see you play as the man himself.
