World Cup 2022 Fantasy Football tips: 5 of the best defenders to transfer into your team

Qatar 2022 World Cup fantasy football leagues are well underway. Here are 5 defenders we recommend you put into your team for Gameweek two – and who you should captain.

Which of these defensive stars will you include in your fantasy team? Cr: Getty Images

After beginning with a flurry of World Cup shock, it is fair to say Qatar 2022 is well underway and so are the fantasy football leagues.

Teams across the globe are were carefully pieced together last week ahead of the opening game – but, with game week one almost done, are you leading the table or looking to catch up?

Competition between pals is always fun in your WhatsApp group and, complete with questionable team names, it is finally time to show those closest to you that you are the ultimate fountain of knowledge when it comes to knowing which football stars are most likely to perform on the world stage.

However, it can be difficult to narrow down where to spend and where to save when it comes to building your fantasy side. Do you spend big on a defender? Or is there value to be had in the lesser known defensive point scorers.

Thank fully, we’ve put together a list of the key defenders to fit every budget that we think will grab you points in game week two.

How do I play World Cup 2022 fantasy football?

Easy. Head to the official FIFA fantasy football website here, pick and manage your own dream team for the tournament, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

How many World Cup 2022 Fantasy Football transfers can I make?

With game week one now more or less complete, you are able to make two free transfers.

Which defenders should I transfer into my team

Josip Juranović – Croatia (€5 million)

The full back will be no stranger to Scottish fans, with the Croatia being a key cog in Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic team.

While his nation weren’t exactly great in their tournament opener, they were solid at the back and should have more joy against Canada – where an attacking full back could grab some much needed fantasy points.

Joakim Mæhle – Denmark (€4.5 million)

You quite simply cannot pass on the Atlanta defender. One of the top scorers for the Danes in qualifying, the defender scored five goals in nine games for Kasper Hjulmand’s side and at such a low price is an absolute bargain.

Abdou Diallo – Senegal (€4 million)

More than likely to start to the Senegalese team throughout the tournament, he is the joint cheapest of their defenders.

With a toothless looking Qatar side next up, Diallo is worth including even if only for the one game.

With Kyle Walker not fit until the end of the group stages and Reece James ruled out completely, the Newcastle United full back is on form and a certain starter for England’s games against USA and Wales.

Bizarrely, he is one of the Three Lions cheapest defenders despite his goal scoring form at club level. ‘Tripps’ is a free-kick and corner kick taking expert that should grab your points in the group stages – and he’s well under-priced.

Denzel Dumfries – Netherlands (€5.5 million)

With the Dutch side likely to line-up with wing backs, the duo of Dumfries and Jurren Timber are likely to play a more advanced role in the side.

