Australia vs Scotland: How to watch Scotland Women friendly, kick-off time, TV channel and kick off

A new look Scotland Women squad face a tough test against World Cup 2023 hosts Australia on Friday afternoon.

Scotland's Caroline Weir (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Pedro Martinez Losa’s Scotland side will face the first of two tough tests this week as they take on the host of this summer’s Women’s World Cup Australia in London.

Scotland face Tony Gustavsson’s star studded side in the first of two international friendlies, with tomorrow’s clash taking place at Wimbledon FC’s Cherry Red Records Stadium, before they returning home to Hampden Park for a clash South American outfit Costa Rica.

It has been a tough old year for Pedro Martinez Losa and the Scottish Women’s national team. There were tears, heartbreak and plenty soul searching following a crushing night at Hampden in October that saw the Republic Of Ireland wreck Scotland’s hope of qualification for this year’s World Cup and the disappointing Pinatar Cup campaign that followed left fans little with little to cheer.

However, as a new look Scotland squad prepare for at the an intriguing double header, the Spanish boss will be hoping the introduction of young stars such as Rangers’ Emma Watson can give fans reason to be cheerful. She isn’t the only new face in the squad either, with Watson’s team mates Kathy Hill and Chelsea Cornet also earning their first call up for the national side – though star player Erin Cuthbert was forced to pull out of the squad due to injury alongside captain Rachel Corsie. Women’s Super League stars Sam Kerr and Hayley Raso likely to take their place in the Matilda’s line up though to ensure Losa is under no illusions of the challenge his side will be up against.

Scotland will don their striking new purple away yesterday which was launched yesterday morning (available here) as they look to scalp one of the World Cup favourites.

How can I watch Australia Women vs Scotland Women? What time do Scotland Women kick off?

Where: Cherry Red Records Stadium, London, Friday April 7, 1:15pm

If you’re unable to make it to the English capital, BBC Alba will be screening the full 90 minutes of Scotland’s friendly Australia live. You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service.

Live coverage from London will begin at 1pm.

Who is in the Scotland Women squad?

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool)

Defenders: Emma Mukandi (Reading), Kirsty Smith (Reading), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Rachel McLaughlin (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Kathy Hill (Rangers)

Midfielders: Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Emma Watson (Rangers), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Jamie-Lee Napier (London City Lionesses), Lisa Robertson (Celtic)

