World Cup 2022 Fantasy Football tips: 5 of the best midfielders to transfer into your team

Is your Qatar 2022 World Cup fantasy football leagues underway? Here are 5 defenders we recommend you put into your team for Gameweek two – whether you’re chasing or leading the table.

The winter World Cup in Qatar has began with a flurry of shocks and, finally, Qatar 2022 is well underway.

And so to are fantasy football leagues, with teams across the globe being carefully pieced together last week ahead of the opening game – but, with game week one almost done, are you leading the table or looking to catch up?

Competition between pals is always fun in your WhatsApp group and, complete with questionable team names, it is finally time to show those closest to you that you are the ultimate fountain of knowledge when it comes to knowing which football stars are most likely to perform on the world stage.

However, it can be difficult to narrow down where to spend and where to save when it comes to building your fantasy side. Do you spend big on a defender? Or is there value to be had in the lesser known defensive point scorers.

Thank fully, we’ve put together a list of the key defenders to fit every budget that we think will grab you points in game week two.

How do I play World Cup 2022 fantasy football

Easy. Head to the official FIFA fantasy football website here, pick and manage your own dream team for the tournament, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances throughout the tournament.

There are unlimited free transfers right up until the first game kicks off. Which is Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday 20 November and the deadline for all team picks.

How many transfers am I allowed in World Cup 2022 fantasy football

With game week one now more or less complete, you are able to make two free transfers.

Which midfielders are a ‘must pick’ for your side

Luka Modric – Croatia (€8.5 million)

A legend of Croatian football, this will surely be the Real Madrid midfielders final World Cup with him approaching his 38th birthday. While his nation will face a tough test against Belgium in the group stages, they are favourites to qualify in second place Canada – and surely Modric will be at the forefront of any Croatia success.

Bruno Guimarães – Brazil (€8 million)

The Newcastle United midfielder has been a revelation since his move to the Magpies. A key player for one of the tournament favourites, Guimarães is sure to be in and around the goals and assists during the group stages as Brazil face Cameroon, Switzerland and Serbia.

Jamal Musiala – Germany (€8 million)

If you’re a fan of the Bundesliga, you can’t fail to have noticed the incredible form of the Bayern Munich teenager.

He already has nine goals and six assists in his first 13 league games and, in turn, has become a vital weapon in Germany manager Hansi Flick’s armoury. At just €8 million, the 19-year-old should be one of your first midfield picks. They may have struggled against Japan, but you can never discount Germany.

Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands (€7 million)

The former Tottenham Hotspur player is a must pick for your World Cup fantasy football team. Listed as a midfielder, Bergwijn normally plays as part of a front two for Netherlands and has scored 10 goals in 20 games for Ajax this season. At such a bargain price, picking the 25-year-old is a no brainer.

Jude Bellingham – England (€7.5 million)

