The white kit is inspired by the fireworks of Belgium’s famous music festival Tomorrowland, which aims to promote diversity, equality and inclusion.
According to reports, FIFA rejected the shirt not because of the colours, which are typically a symbol of support for LGBTQ+ rights, but because of the commercial link to Tomorrowland.
As a result, Belgium will wear their red home shirts for the group matches against Canada, Morocco and Croatia.
Belgian away kit
Belgium will only wear their away kit during the World Cup. At the launch of the kit, kit producer Adidas said: "With the kit, the Belgian Red Devils and partners involved intend to make a positive, fun statement of LOVE in times of turmoil."
The ban on the away kit comes amid a backlash faced by FIFA over the OneLove armband row – which saw teams reportedly face sanctions if they wore the OneLove armband.
According to Belgium’s spokesperson, Stefan Van Loock, FIFA has made the requests due to a ‘commercial link’ with the festival’s logo incorporated in the ‘o’ of ‘love’ on Belgium’s away kit.
FIFA also requested warm up shirt from Belgium not be worn, citing the colours referencing Tomorrowland, even though there are no logos on the jersey – but some have been critical that
Peter Bossaert, head of Belgium’s Football Association speaking on the decision to ban the warm up kit, and the OneLove campaign said ‘All countries are perplexed.
"Most of my colleagues were at the opening match, I don’t think they saw anything of the spectacle. We had other concerns.
“The fact is that all of us cannot live with the attitude of FIFA. Not even myself.
“The toughness of FIFA is shocking. We need to critically analyse our relationship.
“We need FIFA, but they also need us. We will see in the future how to proceed.”
It is understood Belgium will look to address their away kit if they qualify for the next stages of the World Cup.