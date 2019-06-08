WATCH: First trailer revealed for 'Braveheart sequel' Robert the Bruce

The first trailer for a new feature film on Robert the Bruce which is being billed as a sequel to Braveheart has been released.

Angus Macfadyen is reviving his role as the iconic warrior figure in the new movie, which will get its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival later this month.

Although it is being released nearly 25 years after Mel Gibson's Oscar-winning epic, the new film is said to "pick up where Braveheart left off a thrilling, brutal and breath-taking fashion."

The movie, which will feature pop legend Lulu on its soundtrack, will chart the events which unfold over a long, harsh winter in in the Highlands when the injured warrior finds himself being hunted with a price on his head.

He draws inspiration to resume the fight for Scottish independence after seeking refuge with a young widow and her orphan children in a secluded farm.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Richard Gray, it has been co-written by Macfadyen, who has declared that it will show how Robert the Bruce "rose from the ashes of his former self and became a hero who gave Scotland its independence."

The new film is being launched less than a year after the release of Netflix Robert the Bruce movie Outlaw King, which featured Hollywood star Chris Pine in the lead role.