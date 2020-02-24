Warning as Glencoe stag goes on charge after being 'offered chocolate digestive'

The public have been warned not to feed the deer at Glencoe after a stag reportedly charged when a visitor offered him a chocolate digestive.

The deer that congregate close to the famous Kinghouse Hotel in the glen have long been a popular draw for tourists and visitors.

Maggie Harrison, an administrator of the popular Scotland from the Roadside Facebook group, said she recently had to queue to get into the hotel car park given deer were blocking the access road as motorists stopped to photograph them.

As a stag approached cars looking for food, one man started "waving a packet of chocolate digestives" at the animal Ms Harrison said.

She added: "This stag was approaching every car and person on the hunt for food and although thankfully it seemed most people were just happy to get a pic, there was one person who stupidly produced a pack of chocolate digestives and started waving them around the stag.

"When he got the stag's notice it charged at them head down full on - nothing short of a miracle that no one was hurt."

Ms Harrison said she appreciated people's joy at seeing the deer at Glencoe but also stressed the animals were wild and did not need feeding.

She said: "These deer are not tame, it doesn't matter how close they get or how much they shove their heads through your car window - these are wild animals.

"They don't need your food. If winter conditions are that bad then the keepers will come down and feed them.

"Don't try and pat or stroke them. Don't even think about trying to get a selfie."

The Kinghouse Hotel carries a notice on its website urging visitors not to feed the deer by hand.

It also asks people not to leave crisps, chips, chocolate and processed food for the animals.

Andrew McKenzie, owner of Highland Historian bespoke tours, said the hotel, which has been recently renovated, should lead a campaign to raise awareness about how to safely enjoy the deer's visits.

Mr McKenzie had seen people feed crisps, peanuts, chocolate digestives, oranges and Kit Kats to the deer - and even saw a drunk camper trying to make a deer drink whisky at 5am.

In an open letter to the hotel manager, he said: "I strongly believe....that it is time for Kingshouse to take the lead on an awareness campaign to ensure that the experience of seeing these animals can continue safely

"Your new facilities have already brought an increase of footfall to the area and that will hopefully continue.

"But with this generated increase comes an increase in your duty of care to your guests, whether they are paying customers or not."

Kinghouse Hotel has been contacted for a comment.