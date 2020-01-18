Wanted: Staff for the "most remote restaurant" in the Highlands

Have your say

Fancy a job at the most remote restaurant in the Highlands?

The Station House restaurant at Corrour train station, which is accessible only by train - or a 20 mile hike through the hills - is looking for workers for the summer.

Those with a love for the outdoors are particularly encourage to apply, given the remote location.

Long hours are part of the job at the restaurant, which is busy with people arriving by train to venture into the hills.

Film fans are also known to make the journey given the station's appearance in Trainspotting.

Accommodation and an 'excellent rate of pay' come with the job, with the season lasting until the end of October.

Front of house/barista workers are required, as well as a kitchen hand.

To apply, send a CV and a brief covering letter to stationhouse@corrour.co.uk