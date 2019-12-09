Wanted: History enthusiasts to work at a Highland lochside castle, a lost Pictish village and and an ancient island settlement

They are jobs less ordinary and offer a workplace like no other.
Now, some of Scotland's top historic sites are looking for staff to help keep the past passionately alive at the attractions.
Historic Environment Scotland is offering the chance for history enthusiasts to take up a role at dozens of properties, from Urquhart Castle on the banks of Loch Ness, to Jarlshof Norse settlement in the Shetland Isles and the Broch of Gurness in Orkney, where the Picts once settled.
Jobs at Iona Abbey, Elgin Cathedral and Skara Brae neolithic village, also in Orkney, are also being advertised.
The roles are seasonal with candidates expected to deliver high quality customer service, chat comfortably with visitors and act as an 'ambassador for Scotland'.
The closing date for applications in January 16 with successful candidates to attend an induction day in Edinburhg in March.
For more information, visit www.historivenvironment.scot https://applications.historicenvironment.scot/Default.aspx