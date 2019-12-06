Two Scottish museums in running to be named European Museum of the Year 2020

Have your say

Two museums in Scotland are in the running to be named European Museum of the Year 2020.

V&A Dundee and the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh are two of only three nominations in the UK, alongside the St Fagans National Museum of History in Wales.

Across Europe, the nomination list includes Anne Frank House in the Netherlands and the Athletic Bilbao Museum in Spain.

The £80 million V&A Dundee was officially opened by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2018.

Earlier this year, the National Museum of Scotland unveiled the final phase of its £80 million, 15-year transformation.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "I congratulate V&A Dundee and National Museum of Scotland on being shortlisted for the accolade of European Museum of the Year.

"This is well deserved recognition and cements their place as world-leading attractions.

"With some exciting exhibitions planned for the coming year, I look forward to seeing them continue to promote Scotland's design and culture on a global stage."

Philip Long, V&A Dundee director, said: "This is a very exciting moment, recognising the international significance of creating Scotland's first design museum, as well as the huge achievement of everyone who helped to create, open and now run V&A Dundee."