Travel Scotland's 'Rock Route' through one of the most sparsely populated corners of Europe

It is where the landscape is some 3,000 million years old and the skyline boasts magnificent mountainous wonders such as Suilven and Stac Pollaidh.

Now, a fresh drive is being made to draw people into this remarkable corner of North West Scotland, which is one of the most sparsely populated corners of Europe.

Magnificent Suilven mountain dominates the skyline in this part of the north west Hihglands. PIC: Creative Commons/Flickr/Garioch T.

The area has long been classed as the North West Highlands UNESCO Global Geopark given its landscape and geology.

There has been an increase in travellers passing through, given that the Global Geopark falls on the North Coast 500 diving route.

Now, people are being encouraged to slow down, discover and explore the Rock Route that flows through the Geopark, where a rich journey through millions of years of geological wonders can be made.

New trail guides have been plotted to guide travellers through the Rock Route from Ullapool to Loch Eriboll with the the route marked by the Geopark logo of a Celtic knot

Fourteen new panels are in place to explain the natural wonders all around and new 'GeoPods' are in place to offer tourist information at Strathcanaird and Rhiconnich.

Knockan Crag National Nature Reserve, north of Ullapool, which is on the Rock Route, is owned and managed by Scottish Natural Heritage. In 2018, it recorded the highest number of visitors in 15 years.

Reserve Manager Sue Agnew said: “While we welcome this increase in visitors to our National Nature Reserve, we really want to encourage people to stop a while and explore the surrounding countryside.

“SNH established the Rock Route through the Geopark in 2001, and upgraded and extended it in 2013, but some of the stops were actually quite difficult to find.

“Working with the Geopark on this project the sites are now more clearly sign posted, making them much more accessible for all to stop and enjoy this unique landscape.”

Peter Harrison, who led the project on behalf of the Geopark, said: “We hope everyone will appreciate this newly signposted route. It takes in some of the best viewpoints in the Geopark, including Knockan Crag National Nature Reserve and the Rock Stop Geocentre at Unapool near Kylesku which is the home of the Geopark.

“You can learn more about the landscape in the area here, whilst having a cup of tea! We have also sign-posted our GeoPods which give more local information on where to visit in the Geopark, and how the landscape has developed to what we see today.”

The new signs have been made possible with funding through the Highland LEADER programme, Scottish Natural Heritage and Scottish and Southern Electricity’s Sustainable Development Fund, Highland Council Ward Discretionary Fund and the Geopark’s own funds.