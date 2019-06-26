Tourists to visit controversial uninhabited Scottish island for first time

Tourists will get the chance to visit a controversial uninhabited Scottish island for the first time next summer.

Those seeking a more adventurous way to spend their holidays can now voyage to Rockall for £1,600 a head.

The week-long journey has been organised by a tour company which normally specialises in tours to more challenging destinations such as North Korea and Chernobyl.

Now, visitors will get the chance to step foot on the volcanic plug, which sits 260 miles to the west of the Outer Hebrides.

Lupine Travel, which is based in the north of England, said its Rockall trip was sold out within a week of it being announced.

"We expected it to be popular but not as popular as it has been," said James Finnerty, a tour director at the company.

Travellers will get a chance to step onto Rockall, which is 30 metres wide and rises 21 metres above sea level, for around 15 to 20 minutes with visitors given wetsuits, boots and flotation devices to get them onto the mound.

They will be led by Edinburgh-based adventurer Nick Hancock, who spent 45 days on the island in 2014.

Rockall, which is home to only molluscs and some seabirds, was recently in the news after a long-standing territorial dispute between Scotland flared up once again.

Claimed in 1955 by the UK, it was incorporated as part of Scotland in 1972. But this has been disputed over the years by Ireland as well as Denmark and Iceland.

Last month, the Scottish Government warned their Irish counterparts that enforcement action would be taken against any Irish vessels they see within 12 nautical miles of the North Atlantic island.

However, Scotland's legal position Scotland is being disputed by the Irish, whose fisherman have long worked around the island.

Travellers will visit Rockall on a Dutch schooner, which will hold 15 to 20 people. The boat will depart from Oban next May.

Mr Finnerty added: "There is a real growing trend for people wanting to visit every country. They are working on the basis of 'what's left, what's next?"