These are 9 of the most beautiful villages around Scotland From the Highlands to the Lowlands, the Outer Hebrides to the Fife coast, rural Scotland is positively peppered with beautiful villages. We take a look at 9 of our favourite examples. 1. Arisaig, So remote it was the last place in the UK to receive a television signal, Arisaig boasts a surrounding landscape that is awe-inspiring. 2. Tobermory, Mull Undoubtedly one of the prettiest ports in all the UK, Tobermory, with its iconic harbour of colour buildings, shot to fame in the 2000s in the kid's TV series Balamory. Unique little village hanging on to the cliffs in Aberdeenshire. The gable ends of each house face the gale force gustof the North Sea. 4. Plockton, Wester Ross Dramatic landscapes surround the beautiful village of Plockton, a tiny and picturesque settlement on the shores of Loch Carron.