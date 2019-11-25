These 9 abandoned Scottish castles are at risk of disappearing
They were once homes to the great and the good, but are now at risk of disappearing forever.
Most appear on the Buildings at Risk register, and no owner is known for some. While a number are due to be renovated, the battle to bring these once-mighty piles back to use is far from won.
1. Dunans Castle, Strachur, Argyll.
Dunans was the former seat of Fletchers of Dunans, who acquired the pile after the 1745 Jacobite rebellion. It is said to be in a 'very poor condition' but its restoration is being funded partly by the sale of portions of ground with 'Laird and Lady' titles. PIC: Creative Commons/Slink Pink.
This castle was once the ultimate Victorian pleasure palace built for wealthy English industrialists. Today, its future is extremely uncertain with renovation to cost at least 7m and a community takeover bid recently unsuccessful. PIC: TSPL.