There's a hidden lighthouse in the centre of Edinburgh - have you spotted it?

The lighthouse has been on a city centre street since 1950.

Edinburgh is full of historical landmarks, listed buildings and architectural gems, but did you know that there’s one surprising addition, which has gone unnoticed by many?

Since 1950 a miniature lighthouse, built by the Northern Lighthouse Board, has been above the door at number 84 George Street in the city centre.

Posting a picture on their social media to highlight Scotland’s year of coasts and waters, the Northern Lighthouse Board commented that the lighthouse was made in their former workshop at their headquarters, which is - as you’d imagine – at 84 George Street.

This is not the only lighthouse in the city - the local landmark The Leading Light is located in Granton and has recently been restored. The Grade II landmark is steeped in history and located on the iconic Middle Pier, which was used to guide ships along the Firth of Forth into Granton Harbour.

