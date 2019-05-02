The surprising history of Vikings in Scotland: 10 facts you might not know

Here we delve a little deeper to examine ten lesser-known traits of our Nordic forebears.
1. Viking warriors were homemakers who couldnt wait to ship their wives over to settle the lands they had conquered.
Getty
2. Modern Britons have more in common with the Vikings than was previously thought.
Getty
3. The Viking genetic marker - M17 - is also present in the Western Isles in large numbers.
Getty
4. Viking raiders settled alongside the Gaels after seizing many of the islands surrounding the Scottish mainland in the 11th century.
Getty
