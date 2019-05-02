main pic

The surprising history of Vikings in Scotland: 10 facts you might not know

The facts about the Vikings in Scotland bear little resemblance to the stereotypes of helmeted warriors pillaging the land at will.

Here we delve a little deeper to examine ten lesser-known traits of our Nordic forebears.

1. Viking warriors were homemakers who couldnt wait to ship their wives over to settle the lands they had conquered.

Scientists studying Scots of Viking ancestry in Shetland and Orkney have discovered that there must have been far more Viking women in the Dark Ages settlements than originally thought.
2. Modern Britons have more in common with the Vikings than was previously thought.

More than a thousand years after the first Viking longships landed on British shores, a study has shown the blood of the Norse warriors still flows through the veins of swathes of the population.
3. The Viking genetic marker - M17 - is also present in the Western Isles in large numbers.

Clan names are a visible relic; MacIvors were originally the sons of Ivar, MacSween, the sons of Swein, Macaulay, the sons of Olaf, MacAskill, the sons of Asgeir and so on.
4. Viking raiders settled alongside the Gaels after seizing many of the islands surrounding the Scottish mainland in the 11th century.

The Scots ceded dominion of the Outer and Inner Hebrides to Hakon Hakonson, King of Norway in a treaty, but the Gaels still regarded the isles as their own.
