The "lost" villages of Glencoe to be brought back to life

The "lost" villages of Glencoe that stood at the time of the 1692 massacre are to be brought back to life to help the story of the atrocity.

Two traditional turf houses like those inhabited at the end of the 17th Century are to be rebuilt, with historian and archaeologist Neil Oliver heading up a £300,000 fundraising campaign for the work.

It follows on from archaeological work carried out by National Trust for Scotland, which owns a large part of the landscape, at the site of three townships in the glen.

Further work will be carried out to better understand the townships of Inverigan, Achnacon and Achtriochtan that later disappeared during the Highland Clearances.

Achtriochtan, now covered by grass, scree and heather, was home to around 60 people in 1692, when the state ordered the killing of the MacDonalds of Glencoe after their chief tried but failed to meet a deadline to pledge allegiance to King William II. At least 38 people died with many more fleeing their homes.

Neil Oliver, historian and president of the National Trust for Scotland, said the project would help remember those who lost their lives during the devastating period of Highland history.

He said: "Never before has this type of work been carried out at Glencoe. We now need to raise £300,000 to bring this project to life.

"This will support our archaeological work and enable us to recreate two turf houses, using traditional methods and materials wherever possible.

"We need the public's help to do that and as a charity, we rely on donations to help us share the stories of iconic places like Glencoe.

"With your support, we can bring alive the sights, smells and sounds of the 17th century and help us to remember those who lost their lives in the troubled times that shaped Scotland's history.

"This project will also help us celebrate the resilience of the Highlanders and their way of life, now and for generations to come."

This latest project follows the £1 million refurbishment of Glencoe Visitor Centre in May.

Simon Skinner, chief executive of the NTS added: "It has been an exciting year for Glencoe, one of the most significant and spectacular treasures cared for by the National Trust for Scotland and which is known the world over for its outstanding beauty.

"We've invested heavily in telling the area's incredible story and the new centre has been very well received by visitors.

"The glen attracts thousands of people every year from all over the world and this latest project is an opportunity to share even more of its history."

More than 210,000 people visited the Glencoe Visitor Centre in 2018.