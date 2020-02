A new book, Scotland Remembered, A History of Scotland Through Its Monuments, by Michael Meighan, takes us on a tour of the landmarks that help define the country. Here, we look at 13 which chart some of the turning points in our times.

1. Callanish Stones, Isle of Lewis Put in place 5,000 years ago, these standing stones predate Stonehenge monument, and were an important place for ritual activity for at least 2,000 years. The stones probably formed a type of astronomical observatory. Michael Meighan other Buy a Photo

2. Skara Brae, Orkney This fascinating settlement tells the story of the sophisticated ways of life of our Neolothic ancestors who lived and worked this shoreline in the north west of the Orkney mainland 5,000 years ago. Getty Buy a Photo

3. The Roadside Stone, Aberlemno, Angus Six stones once marked out this settlement of the Picts, who emerged during the time of Roman rule of Britain but who disappeared after 500 years. This stone is considered one of the best examples of its kind. Michael Meighan other Buy a Photo

4. The Bridgeness Slab Stone, Bo'Ness Distance slabs marked out sections of the Antonine Wall, the Roman Empire's most northerly frontier that ran across the Central Belt for 20 years until around 162AD. This replica marks a slab found in Boness. Michael Meighan other Buy a Photo

