This coastal crofting village is situated in a secluded bay on the west coast of the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides and gives visitors the chance to stay in cottage accommodation, and try out some historical activities.

1. Gearrannan Blackhouse Village The restored blackhouse village on the west side of the Isle of Lewis has holiday accommodation and a chance to see what life was like for crofters. Flickr Paul Stafford for TravelMag.com other Buy a Photo

2. Reception, cafe and shop This blackhouse is the first one encountered in the village and contains a reception, cafe and gift shop. Geograph.org.uk/Rob Farrow other Buy a Photo

3. Blackhouses overlooking the bay Gearrannan is positioned at the end of a road with just the Atlantic beyond. These two blackhouses are near the end of the main street overlooking the bay. Geograph.org.uk/Rob Farrow other Buy a Photo

4. Blockhouses on the hill Gearrannan Blackhouse Village was occupied by crofting families as recently as 1974 - the last traditional houses to be inhabited in the Western Isles. In 1989 The Gearrannan Trust was established to restore some houses Geograph.org.uk/Rob Farrow other Buy a Photo

