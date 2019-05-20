Take a look around the castle known as 'Scotland's White House'

The top floor of Culzean Castle was famously presented to General Dwight D. Eisenhower in thanks for his service to the people of Britain during World War II. Eisenhower stayed at the castle during his time as president of the United States, earning it the nickname of the “Scottish White House”. Eisenhower was said to be flattered by the gift and made several trips to the location throughout his life, including once during his tenure in the Oval Office. Recently around $300,000 (£230,000) was raised for restoration of a special feature at an annual gala organised by National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA.
