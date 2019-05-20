Take a look around the castle known as 'Scotland's White House'

The top floor of Culzean Castle was famously presented to General Dwight D. Eisenhower in thanks for his service to the people of Britain during World War II. Eisenhower stayed at the castle during his time as president of the United States, earning it the nickname of the “Scottish White House”. Eisenhower was said to be flattered by the gift and made several trips to the location throughout his life, including once during his tenure in the Oval Office. Recently around $300,000 (£230,000) was raised for restoration of a special feature at an annual gala organised by National Trust for Scotland Foundation USA.

Courtyard The castle courtyard including castle walls, mortar battery, dolphin arch and coach ring.

Right wing The right wing of Culzean Castle.

Camellia house The camellia house at Culzean Castle is a gothic conservatory originally designed as an orangery by architect James Donaldson in 1818. A furnace at the back of the building supplied under-floor heating.

Home Farm Home Farm, designed by Robert Adam in 1777 was converted to a visitor centre by The National Trust for Scotland. The Home Farm complex is built around a courtyard and contains a restaurant, shops, information and exhibition space.

