Sun shines on Edinburgh's historic Royal Mile for annual Riding of the Marches

The Edinburgh Riding of the Marches commemorates the tradition of inspecting the city’s boundaries and re-enacts the Captain of the Trained Band’s return to the city with news of defeat at the Battle of Flodden in 1513. After the Union of Parliaments in 1707 the annual inspection ceased until 1946 when a ride was held to celebrate peace after the Second World War.
It returned in 2009 and since then has become a popular family event in Edinburgh, as well as attracting hundreds of riders each year. All pictures by Neil Hanna
