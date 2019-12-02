Spectacular 'Callanish and the Cosmos' image wins top island honour

A Stornoway-based photographer has won a top honour for his picture of Callanish standing stones under a magical, starry sky.

Scott Davidson has been named as the winner of the second Hebridean Dark Skies Festival photography competition.

Judges said he had managed capture an 'original and surprising' take on one of the most photographed landmarks in the islands.

His image, Callanish and the Cosmos, will feature on the cover of the festival’s printed programme, available from this week.

The photograph will also feature alongside five other shortlisted entries in an exhibition opening at An

Lanntair in Stornoway on Friday, the first day of the festival.

Festival programmer Andrew Eaton-Lewis said: “Callanish is surely the most photographed location on Lewis so it is a big challenge to create an image that feels original and surprising, but what Scott manages to do with light and

perspective in this image is really striking and memorable.

"We’re delighted that this captivating photo will be helping to showcase the Hebridean Dark Skies Festival to the world.”

In addition to Callanish and the Cosmos, the Hebridean Dark Skies Festival photography exhibition will feature work by five other shortlisted photographers, Douglas Rattray, Andy Yearley, Jethro Thomas, Christian Cooksey and Steve Ferguson, all from Lewis and Harris.

The second Hebridean Dark Skies Festival will run from Friday 7 February to Saturday 22 February, with an ambitious and exciting programme theatre, live music, film, visual art, food, astronomy talks, and stargazing.

Highlights include The Only Light Was Stars by Karine Polwart, an exclusive early glimpse at the the singer-songwriter’s supernova-themed follow up toher hit show Wind Resistance.

Meanwhile, Universe (of Music) with astronomer Chris Lintott and jazz musician Steve Pretty, offers a night of 'conversation, contemplation, science and music’ at the festival, which has been designed to capitalise on the amazing night skies that can be seen in the Outer Hebrides as well as promote tourism to the islands all year round.