South Uist crofters get international audience

A documentary about the life of crofters on South Uist has been taken to an international audience.

San Fhuil / It’s in the Blood is an intimate portrait of the crofting calendar on the Hebridean island of South Uist, both past and present.

It was made by film-maker Beatrix Wood, whose family moved from Cornwall to farm on the island.

Filmed over three years, San Fhuil looks at those using traditional practices to live off the land.

This week, the BBC ALBA documentary was screened at the FIN Atlantic Film Festival in Canada.

Filmed over 3 years by independent company TrixPixMedia, the documentary uses contemporary footage interwoven with archive film and photographs to portray the lives of the crofters along with the power of memory and tradition.

The documentary was screened on BBC Alba last year.

Ms Wood said: "Sculpting stories to work for local, national and international audiences and for interest groups has been at the centre of my work ever since I left film school.

"We had a hugely enthusiastic response to the original series when it was broadcast on BBC ALBA and are excited to see this film make its way out into the international market."

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival is held in Halifax in Nova Scotia, where thousands of emigrants from the islands and north west Scotland started to settle in the 18th Century.