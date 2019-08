Given that the royal courts of Scots kings and queens shifted location on a frequent basis, the matter of defining Scottish capitals prior to 1437 when Edinburgh took the title is as messy an endeavour as it is contradictory. Nevertheless, we take a look at half a dozen places around Scotland that have laid claim to being the nation's leading seat of power over the last 1100 years.

1. Scone c900-1437 The place whereScottish coronations were carried outfor hundreds of years, Scone is considered Scotland's first true capital. This status began to decline, however, after the English kind Edward I effectivelyconquered Scotland in 1296, taking the Stone of Scone with him.

2. Perth c900-1437 Due to its proximity to the royal court at Scone, Perth claimed capital status until 1437, theyearKing James I was assassinated by followers of the Earl of Atholl at the town's Blackfriar's church. The capital was swiftly moved toEdinburgh.

3. Stirling 1296-1306 Stirling briefly acted as Scotland's de facto capital after the English invasion of1296. Capital status was handed back to Perth following victory over the Auld Enemyat Bannockburn in 1306.

4. Dunfermline, c1070-1437 Dunfermline's capital claim arrived whenKing Malcolm III married there in the latter half of the 11th century. Evidence of this claim lies at Dunfermline Abbey, which became the final resting place for a succession of Scottish monarchs, including Robert the Bruce, the last king buried there when he died in 1329.

