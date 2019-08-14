Singer Sam Smith lands on Scotland's most remote island

Singer Sam Smith has gone some distance to get away from the limelight - and has landed on the remote island of St Kilda.

The star arrived on the island, which is some 40 miles north west of its nearest neighbour in the Outer Hebrides, yesterday.

He met with National Trust for Scotland ranger Sue Loughran and borrowed a coat so he could go walking up in the mountains.

A spokeswoman for the St Kilda Club said: "Life if full of lovely surprises....and yesterday the rangers welcomed Sam Smith for a visit.

"He was keen to don the branded National Trust for Scotland spare coat to explore the mountains. We hope you all had a fabulous day!"

Smith, who has just released his new single, How Do You Sleep?, has been in Scotland on holiday for the last week or so.

The Grammy winning artist, who found international success with his track Stay With Me, climbed his first Munro, describing it as "such a beautiful, fulfilling and exhausting experience".

On Twitter, the singer posted: "Recharging like never before the past few days. Exploring a part of the world I've never seen. Honestly nothing like it. Super grateful for this time."