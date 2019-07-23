Scottish summers of yesteryear celebrated in new exhibition at top Edinburgh hotel
A new exhibition has been launched at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian celebrating Scottish summers gone by.
Partnering with The Scotsman, ten images from the newspaper’s archive are on display in the 5 star hotel’s Peacock Alley lounge until the end of October and have been selected by the hotel and journalist David McLean. Capturing the joys of summer from the 1940’s to the 1970’s, the collection includes the Edinburgh Zoo’s penguins waddling along in the daily parade, The Festival Cavalcade making its way past the crowds on Princes Street, to holidaymakers boarding the Skylark pleasure boat on Portobello Beach.
Grand finale of the Edinburgh Tattoo in 1961 - a floodlit Edinburgh Castle and battlements.