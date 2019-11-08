Scotland's most famous battlefield turns white as snow sweeps the north

A deep chill was felt in the Highlands this morning as snow swept in overnight along with sub-zero temperatures.

Culloden Battlefield was among those places turned white as wintry conditions set in.

Staff urged visitors to be prepared for the cold conditions today and shared pictures online of the historic landmark dusted with snow.

"It’s a snowy start on the battlefield this morning If you’re visiting us today, wrap up warm!", a statement said.

The Met Office said that the coldest place in Scotland on Thursday night was Kinbrace in Sutherland, where the temperature dropped to -4.5 degrees Celsius.

At Tulloch Bridge in Inverness-shire, a temperature of -4.3 degrees Celsius was recorded.

This Highland Cow at Culloden took the snowy conditions in his stride. PIC: National Trust for Scotland.

In the Cairngorms, residents of Aviemore woke up to a good blanket of snow with more wintry conditions on high ground expected over the weekend.

The spokesman for the Met Office said: "You could potentially see more snow coming into Grantown On Spey and the Cairngorms over the weekend. You are looking at potential snowfall in areas above 300 to 400 metres.

"You are more likely to see snow on the hills, rather than on your boots."

