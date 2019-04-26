Scotland's hermit hideaways: the caves, castles and hideaways once home to those seeking a solitary life
For centuries, the hermit has found a natural home in Scotland.
Caves, old bothies and even islands have been used by those needing space, sanctuary and shelter over the years. From the former bank worker from Dundee who lived in a cave for more that 20 years to the little castle on a Highland beach by an architect needing some time out, here we look at the stories of nine hermits and the places that they called home.
1. Caiplie Coves, near Crail, Fife
Caiplie Coves have a history of occupation, since the 9th century when St Adrian and his followers carved crosses on the wall of Chapel Cave. In 1938, suspected spy, Jimmy Gilligan lived with his dogs in the most easterly caves.
4. Snib Torbets Cave at Bennane Lea, South Ayrshire
This cave was inhabited by Henry Ewing Torbet, also known as Snib, for 20 years until his death in 1983 at the age of 71. Once a former bank clerk from Dundee, he went on the move and ended up living living the life of a hermit.