Scotland's hermit hideaways: the caves, castles and hideaways once home to those seeking a solitary life

For centuries, the hermit has found a natural home in Scotland.

Caves, old bothies and even islands have been used by those needing space, sanctuary and shelter over the years. From the former bank worker from Dundee who lived in a cave for more that 20 years to the little castle on a Highland beach by an architect needing some time out, here we look at the stories of nine hermits and the places that they called home.

1. Caiplie Coves, near Crail, Fife Caiplie Coves have a history of occupation, since the 9th century when St Adrian and his followers carved crosses on the wall of Chapel Cave. In 1938, suspected spy, Jimmy Gilligan lived with his dogs in the most easterly caves. Geograph.org/James Allan other Buy a Photo

2. Hermit's Castle, Achmelvich, Highlands In 1955 David Scott, a young architect from Norwich, travelled to Scotland and ended up at Achmelvich near Lochinver where he spent six months building a concrete hideout on the rocky outcrop. Geograph.org/Alan Partridge other Buy a Photo

3. Johnny Logie's Cave, near Monreith, Dumfries and Galloway A former miner from Ayrshire, hermit Johnny Logie lived in this cave for more than 20 years. He was injured in a pit accident and decided to retreat to this isolated spot beside the shore of Luce Bay. Geograph.org/David Baird other Buy a Photo

4. Snib Torbets Cave at Bennane Lea, South Ayrshire This cave was inhabited by Henry Ewing Torbet, also known as Snib, for 20 years until his death in 1983 at the age of 71. Once a former bank clerk from Dundee, he went on the move and ended up living living the life of a hermit. Geograph.org/Walter Baxter other Buy a Photo

View more