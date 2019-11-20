Revealed: These are the nation’s 10 favourite Scots words
A poll run in celebration of Book Week Scotland has revealed the nation's top 10 favourite Scots words.
Scottish Book Trust chief executive Marc Lambert said: "We were overwhelmed by the many submissions for our iconic Scots words vote - it's certainly a subject close to people's hearts." - From braw and glaikit to scunnered and Bumfle, here are the top 10 most iconic Scots words. [Main picture: Shutterstock]
1. DREICH
Meaning: Regulalry topping polls of the nation's favourite Scots words, this delightful word usually refers to wet, cold or gloomy weather. "The weather is fair dreich the day."