Revealed: These are the nation’s 10 favourite Scots words

A poll run in celebration of Book Week Scotland has revealed the nation's top 10 favourite Scots words.

Scottish Book Trust chief executive Marc Lambert said: "We were overwhelmed by the many submissions for our iconic Scots words vote - it's certainly a subject close to people's hearts." - From braw and glaikit to scunnered and Bumfle, here are the top 10 most iconic Scots words. [Main picture: Shutterstock]

1. DREICH Meaning: Regulalry topping polls of the nation's favourite Scots words, this delightful word usually refers to wet, cold or gloomy weather. "The weather is fair dreich the day."

2. GLAIKIT Meaning: (pronounced glay-kit) This is an adjective used to describe a stupid, foolish and thoughtless person or action. Dont just stand there looking glaikit, do something!

3. SCUNNERED Meaning: Being disgusted or irritated by something i.e "His attitude left me scunnered".

4. SHOOGLE Meaning: To call something shoogly is to describe an object that is shaky or unsteady. The term derives from a Middle English term, shoggle, which has much the same meaning.

