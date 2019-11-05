Remembrance Day 2019: services, events and memorials around Scotland

Each year, Remembrance Sunday takes place on the Sunday closest to 11 November, the date marking the anniversary of the Armistice, which put an end to the First World War.

While the day is largely associated with those who died in the two World Wars, Remembrance Sunday also commemorates the deaths of British soldiers who have died in all subsequent conflicts.

Glasgow's cenotaph was unveiled in 1924. Picture: Shutterstock

Those who choose to commemorate the date do so in a variety of ways, from wearing poppies to laying wreaths, attending church services and observing minutes of silence.

Across Scotland on Sunday 10 November, there will be numerous events people can gather at to pay their respects - here are some of the major ones.

Edinburgh

The gun will be fired from Edinburgh Castle to signal the start of a two-minute silence. Picture: Shutterstock

The Royal British Legion Scotland will begin Edinburgh's procession from Edinburgh Castle at 10am.

The procession will continue towards the Stone of Remembrance where wreaths will be laid, including one by a child to commemorate the lives of children that have been lost and damaged through war.

The procession will be joined by the Lord Provost, representatives from the Scottish and UK governments, and members of the armed forces.

On Remembrance Sunday, people across the country remember those who have lost their lives to war. Picture: Shutterstock

It will then be followed by a memorial service at St Giles' Cathedral. After the service, the sound of the gun being fired from Edinburgh Castle will mark the beginning of a two-minute silence.

The Garden of Remembrance, on Princes Street was opened last month and will host its own ceremony, providing another focal point for those wishing to pay their respects.

Throughout November this year, Edinburgh and the Lothians' roads have also played host to the Poppy Bus, designed to raise awareness of the cause.

Glasgow

A two-minute silence will be observed at 11am at Glasgow's First World War memorial on George Square.

Erected in 1924, the city centre cenotaph has been a key site of remembrance for Glasgow throughout the years, with great crowds amassing there to pay their respects each year.

On this occasion, there will also be music provided by the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Glasgow Youth Choir.

First Bus services have confirmed that they will be providing free travel to all armed forces members and veterans on the day.



Aberdeen

Aberdeen's procession will be hosted by the Lord Provost. It will be attended by Veterans, Reserves, Cadets and a Pipe Band.

The civic procession will begin from Aberdeen Art Gallery, where tea and coffee will be served from 9.45am. the military procession will march off from Little Belmont Street, with both arriving at the War Memorial on Schoolhill.

A Service of Remembrance will then be held at St Nicholas Kirk and this will be followed by a buffet luncheon at Trinity Hall on Holburn Street.



Dundee

The HMS Unicorn, at the Victoria Dock, will hold its annual remembrance ceremony, accompanied by the Dundee Instrumental Band.

The service has been held on-board the ship every year for almost a century. This year it will mark the 20th anniversary of the formation of the Tay Division of HMS Scotia, which returned a naval presence to Dundee.

Entrance is free and all are welcome, although space is limited.