Remembering the prefab houses of Scotland

They helped to stem the housing crisis following World War Two with thousands of prefabs thrown up around the country to meet the demand for a half-decent home.
The prefabs, typically made from metal, stone blocks and wood and largely constructed in factories, were not meant to be permanent - but many ended up living in the housing for decades longer first planned.
More than 32,100 prefab "bungalows" were built between 1945 and 1966. They weren't meant to be permanent - but many were lived in far longer than first planned. Pictured is Greendykes Avenue in Edinburgh in 1964.'PIC: TSPL.