Prefabs sprung up all over Scotland to meet the housing crisis that took root during World War Two. Pictured are the homes in Southhouse, Edinburgh, in the early 1970s.'PIC: TSPL.

Remembering the prefab houses of Scotland

They helped to stem the housing crisis following World War Two with thousands of prefabs thrown up around the country to meet the demand for a half-decent home.

The prefabs, typically made from metal, stone blocks and wood and largely constructed in factories, were not meant to be permanent - but many ended up living in the housing for decades longer first planned.

More than 32,100 prefab "bungalows" were built between 1945 and 1966. They weren't meant to be permanent - but many were lived in far longer than first planned. Pictured is Greendykes Avenue in Edinburgh in 1964.'PIC: TSPL.
More than 32,100 prefab "bungalows" were built between 1945 and 1966. They weren't meant to be permanent - but many were lived in far longer than first planned. Pictured is Greendykes Avenue in Edinburgh in 1964.'PIC: TSPL.
other
Buy a Photo
Those who lived in the prefabs recalled a good community spirit with some residents enjoying indoor toilets and running hot water for the first time.'PIC: Dalkeith History Society
Those who lived in the prefabs recalled a good community spirit with some residents enjoying indoor toilets and running hot water for the first time.'PIC: Dalkeith History Society
other
Buy a Photo
Factories sprung up over Scotland, including Sighthill in Edinburgh, to keep up with demand for the prefabs, which plugged the accommodation gap while permanent housing was delivered. PIC: TSPL.
Factories sprung up over Scotland, including Sighthill in Edinburgh, to keep up with demand for the prefabs, which plugged the accommodation gap while permanent housing was delivered. PIC: TSPL.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It was said 12 semi-skilled men could put up a prefab house in an hour with the properties restricted to 2.3 metres wide so they could be transported by road. 'PIC: TSPL.
It was said 12 semi-skilled men could put up a prefab house in an hour with the properties restricted to 2.3 metres wide so they could be transported by road. 'PIC: TSPL.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3