'Onion Johnnie' Andre Tenguy in Edinburgh in 1948.

Remembering the French 'Onion Johnnies' who became part of Scottish life

For decades, the 'Onion Johnnies' brought a piece of the north of France to Scotland and sold their distinctive pink onions door-to-door.

The Onion Johnnies became familiar to many, with the groups of workers living in basic conditions for little money as they tried to scrape a living. But some of them stayed - and found a true home in Scotland.

The Onion Johnnies became familiar faces on the streets of Scotland. They came from Britanny to sell their famous pink onions, arriving in late July and staying until Christmas or New Year.
Onions typically arrived from France by boat and stored by the docks, with this warehouse at Admiralty St, Leith, photographed in 1962.
The first reference to Onion Johnnies working in Britain was in 1820 and in Scotland it is known they worked door-to-door until at least the late 1970s.
The familiar cry of "buy my good onions" could be heard through the streets as the vendors pushed their two-wheeled hand carts from door-to-door.
