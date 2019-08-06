Remembering the French 'Onion Johnnies' who became part of Scottish life
For decades, the 'Onion Johnnies' brought a piece of the north of France to Scotland and sold their distinctive pink onions door-to-door.
The Onion Johnnies became familiar to many, with the groups of workers living in basic conditions for little money as they tried to scrape a living. But some of them stayed - and found a true home in Scotland.
The Onion Johnnies became familiar faces on the streets of Scotland. They came from Britanny to sell their famous pink onions, arriving in late July and staying until Christmas or New Year.