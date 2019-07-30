Pub remains found as lost village of Glencoe is unearthed

Remains of an old pub have been found in a lost township of Glencoe.

Archaeologists with National Trust for Scotland, have been excavating the remains of three settlements in the glen to build a better picture of the people who once populated this famous West Highland landscape.

At one settlement, Achtriochtan, it is believed the remnants of an old inn may have been found.

Derek Alexander, head of archaeology at National Trust for Scotland, said five of eight buildings previously mapped at Achtriochtan have now been discovered.

He said: "The records show one of the residents is named as being the keeper of the charge house or inn.

"One of the buildings has got a little yard infront of it. We thing that this is where people put their horses before they popped in for a drink."

Manganese mottled ware, which was traditionally used to create tankards and drinking goblets has also been found nearby, as well as fragments of glass bottles.

Roy’s 18th century military maps show six settlement in total through the glen – but by the 19th century they disappear from documents, given the townships were later cleared for sheep.

It is believed that 40 people may once have lived at Achtriochtan, with the settlement occupied at the time of the infamous 1692 massacre when 38 men, women and children of the MacDonald clan were killed by soldiers acting on instructions of the state.

NTS is now trying to raise £300,000 to recreate a traditional turf house like those lived in at Achtriachtan.