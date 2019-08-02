Picture perfect island on Loch Lomond up for sale for £95,000

For some, it could prove to be the perfect sanctuary.

Creinch Island, on Loch Lomond, has gone on the market for £95,000.

There are no dwellings or services on the 14-acre island, which is for sale for 95,000. PIC: Savills.

Estate agents Savills said it could appeal to the wellness generation given it is a natural oasis covered in trees.

Those who buy Creinch will be have to be completely at one with nature - as no dwelling or services exist there.

READ MORE: 5 mysterious islands on Scotland's lochs

Formerly known as ‘Inchroin’, the name is derived from the Gaelic meaning of ‘Tree island’.

It is protected as a Site of Special Scientific interest and covered with oaks, elms and Scots pine with a carpet of wild garlic hyacinths and wood anemones flourishing in the Spring.

Covering 14 acres, the easiest way to get to Creinch is to sail from Balmaha.

READ MORE: The Texan saving a 16th Century castle on a Loch Lomond island

The estate agent has warned that it is unable to accompany prospective buyers to the "wild" island with those hoping to size up Creinch warned to take care.

But Savills said the market for Scottish island was enjoying a "purple patch" with the sale an opportunity to snap up a true piece of natural beauty.

Estate agent Cameron Ewer said: “The rise of Instagram and the current well-being trend are encouraging more people to take time out in breath-taking countryside, and as a result the market for Scottish islands is experiencing something of a purple patch.

"Buyers looking for an opportunity be at one with nature, will be captivated by the natural oasis of Creinch Island.”