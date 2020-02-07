Outlander The Musical comes to Scotland

Songs from Outlander the Musical inspired by the hugely successful time travelling odyssey will be performed in Scotland this Spring.

The full production was written several years ago by playwright Mike Gibb and composer Kevin Walsh with Outlander author Diana Gabaldon contributing lyrics to one of the songs.

It was halted from making the stage after Sony signed a deal with Ms Gabaldon to dramatise her hugely successful series of books, which look at the story of a Highland clansman, his time travelling wife and the build up to the Battle of Culloden and its aftermath.

READ MORE: Outlander: The ultimate quiz for die-hard fans

But Gibb and Walsh, with permission from the media multinational, will now showcase 14 of the songs at a special event to coincide with the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath in April.

Another performance will also be staged in Jacksonville, Florida.

Songs include include Blood of my Blood, about the wedding of lead characters Jamie and Claire Fraser, which is written in Gaelic with some of the lines written by Ms Gabaldon.

READ MORE: Diana Gabaldon: On superfans, whisky and the 'miracle' of Outlander

Other pieces include Perhaps I Am A Witch, about character Geillis Duncan, and Falling Through Stone which was inspired by Claire Fraser's trip through time.

Mr Gibb, who is based in Aberdeen, said he first wrote the full musical after an earlier piece, which looked at the relationship between Robert Burns and his mistress Clarinda, was compared to the Fraser love story.

After then reading Ms Gabaldon's first book, Cross Stitch, he set about taking the story to the stage and met with the author in Edinburgh to discuss the project.

Mr Gibb said: "Being a brass necked Scot, I emailed here. I didn't actually think I would get a reply but she got back to me saying she thought it was a crazy idea.

"I met her in Edinburgh to discuss it further and then she asked us to show her what we had in mind. We sent her one of the songs and she replied, saying 'wow, go ahead'."

Gibb and Walsh wrote the full libretto with instruments including the Highland pipes, French horn and oboe used to create the work.

It was first performed in a scaled-down version in Aberdeen in 2010 with a CD of songs sold to Outlander fans around the world.

But after Ms Gabaldon signed a deal to the book rights, with the first episode airing in 2014, the production was halted from being performed.

Mr Gibb said: "Of course, it was disappointing. It could have been very successful.

"I completely understand why it happened though. Diana was so apologetic - of course she couldn't turn down something like this. I also understand why Sony, who were spending vast amounts of money on the dramatisation, wanted no one else to touch it.

"We were told we couldn't do anything with it for a certain length of time. Of course, I still like to think we will get it on the stage in full in Scotland."

A Showcase of Songs from Outlander the Musical will be performed at Webster Theatre, Arbroath, on Monday, April 6.