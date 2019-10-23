Outlander film crews move into Scottish beauty spot

It is one of the finest places to soak up the autumn atmosphere in Scotland - and now Outlander film crews have fallen for it too.

The Hermitage in Dunkeld is being used as a location as filming of season 5 of the time travelling fantasy continues.

The next season of Outlander, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan (pictured), is due to screen in February 2020. PIC: Starz/Sony Entertainment.

The beauty spot, which is famed for its towering Douglas firs and the thunderous Black Linn Falls, was used by crews yesterday.

It is not clear which of the show's stars were filming at the site, which was also used earlier this summer as a backdrop to the show. It is understood the production team has now left the area.

Local businesses welcomed the link between Dunkeld and the smash hit show given the growing interest in other small Scottish towns used as filming locations.

Laurence Hunt, a businessman in Dunkeld who runs the Going Potty craft shop, said: "An Outlander connection would be really good for the village and for business here. Other places that feature in the show have done very well out of it."

Culross in Fife, which feature in season one and four of Outlander, experienced a 58 per cent rise in visitors during 2018.

The town was painted dark grey for filming and then reverted to its original white state once the scenes had been shot.

Season five of Outlander is due to broadcast in February 2020.