OTD 1535: Edinburgh businesswoman drowned after murdering son-in-law with a pair of fire tongs

Alison Rough was reportedly drowned in Nor Loch on this day in 1535 after murdering her new son-in-law with a pair of tongs following a row over money.

Rough made a comfortable living renting out flats in the Old Town which she inherited following the death of her husband, Jasper Mayne, an influential merchant burgess and notary, who was killed at the Battle of Flodden in 1513.

Rough was left with at least two sons and two daughters to raise and worked hard to generate income, turning to money lending and trading to raise funds and going to the courts to fight for her rights as Mayne's widow.

READ MORE: The lost Royal palace that once stood down an Edinburgh close

Securing future livelihoods for her children was also a priority. One son entered the priesthood with marriage into good Edinburgh families sought for her other offspring. Her eldest daughter Katherine was wed to high-status merchant Alexander Cant, a much older - but albeit relatively wealthy - match.

Rough considered the marriage her greatest achievement but this high point in her social climbing was soon to turn sour.

The new mother-in-law of Cant quickly moved in a new specially-built chamber the newlyweds's home but tensions simmered away.

READ MORE: When a man sold his drunken wife down the Grassmarket

The turning point of the relationship was a dispute over a 440 merks dowry - worth around £250 - that Rough promised to pay Cant ahead of the marriage.

Cant tried to sue his wife and his mother-in-law for the money in the church court but on August 30 1595 a heated argument broke out.

Rough, with the help of her daughter Katherine and a servant woman, murdered Alexander, who was battered to death with a pair of tongs used to tend the fire.

The mother and daughter fled but were apprehended on September 2, with both women condemned to death the following day.

The execution of Katherine, who was pregnant at the time, was postponed until after her baby was born and she was placed under house arrest.

Her mother was put to death by drowning, reportedly in the old Nor Loch at the foot of the castle.

Following her death, James V reportedly ordered that Rough's possessions were confiscated and claimed for himself by the then town council of Edinburgh argued that it was entitled to her property given that the crime was committed within its juristiction.

The King later ruled that, since Alison fled before she was convicted, her goods belonged to him.

Katherine, meanwhile, managed to escape house arrest, leaving her child behind, and fled to England where she met and then married an Edinburgh man. The pair then fled to Germany and her life was spared.