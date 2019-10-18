On this day 1801: 29 people die in stampede in Scottish town

Have your say

It was a busier Sunday servce than usual with the pews in the town's main church packed tight with worshippers.

The congregation at Laigh Kirk in Kilmarnock was bigger than normal after two churches in the town merged.

The High Church was without a minister so its people joined services at the Laigh Kirk for a time.

There had been rumblings, however, that the church, parts of which dated from the early 15th Century was structurally unsafe.

So, when a piece of plaster fell from the ceiling, the congregation panicked - and a stamped broke out.

A total of 29 people are said to have died and many were injured.

No further services were held there and the church was eventually pulled down.

A new church was built on the site - complete with seven exits.