These pictures from the 90s and the 2000s are guaranteed to take you right back - do you remember doing your own nativity play?

Cramond Primary School Choir From 2004, this picture is taken from when the Cramond Primary School Choir performed the nativity scene blessing at Princes Street Gardens West. Picture: 28 November 2004. TSPL

Gylemuir Primary School girls From left to right we have Kirsty Miller, Rebecca McKean and Robyn Johnstone taking on the roles of angels and Mary for their schools Christmas nativity play from 2001. Picture: 12 December 2001 TSPL

Gylemuir Primary School boys From Gylemuir Primary School again we now have the boys Nicholas Roberston, Cameron Mackie and Andrew Grant stepping into the shoes for the wise men. Picture: 12 December 2001 TSPL

Rosewell Primary School Primary one pupils Amy McLay, Hope McNicoll and Deaven Howarth are angels in their school nativity play. Picture: 15 December 2000 TSPL

