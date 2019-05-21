New Lanark in pictures: Step back in time and experience Scotland's lost industries and industrial towns

The exhibition, which starts on 14 September, displays the Historic Environment Scotland (HES) photography exhibition, ‘Industry and Aesthetics’, which explores emotional responses to photographs of abandoned industrial spaces as a jumping off point to explore reactions to New Lanark’s decline as a working mill, and living village. It will take visitors on a three part journey of its past, present and imagining its future. Firstly, visitors can soak up the ‘Industry and Aesthetics’ HES touring exhibition before absorbing the historic images from the New Lanark Archive, showing the abandoned industrial landscape of the 60s/70s/80s. This will be supplemented by contemporary pictures submitted by visitors as part of a summer photography competition which will serve to lead the narrative into the opportunities that these abandoned spaces present, and this is reflected in. And lastly, visitors will enjoy the projects from Architectural undergraduate students from Glasgow School of Art that imagine what direction the industry and work in New Lanark could go in the future.

