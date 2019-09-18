New Gorebridge memorial to mine workers

Gorebridge Community Council will be officially unveiling the memorial to local miner workers who lost their lives on Saturday, September 28.

The memroial was designed by D Walker Memorials and the community council would like to thank everyone who helped make it possible, including The Dean Tavern, CISWO, Lodge Dundas and Arniston Miners Welfare Club.

Cath McGill said: “Because of everyone who contributed to the fundraising efforts and took advertising space in the 2018 calendar we were able to raise enough to order the memorial and are pleased it is now complete and in place.”

The unveiling will take place outside the Beacon at 3pm together with a small display of mining heritage.

Cath said: “We hope this will spark more memories and encourage you to write down some stories about our recent history.

“We will also have some details of the names we are aware of so far although there were too many to have them noted on the memorial, but there a second project is in the pipeline to display these in the Beacon once we have been able to check and verify all the details.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and have a cuppa and something to eat and share some stories and memories of working or living in Gorebridge.”

Photographs by Dennis Walkingshaw used in the presentation will be available to view on the day.

The miners’ memorial is located next to the First World War memorial and the Second World War memorial will be reinstated soon.