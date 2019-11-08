New book tells the story of Falkirk War Memorial

A new booklet by Falkirk historian Ian Scott explains both the history of Falkirk War Memorial and the recent improvement works at the iconic site.

In “Falkirk Remembers” Falkirk Local History Society stalwart Mr Scott charts the Dollar Park memorial’s story from its unveiling in 1926 to the recent improvement work led by the Friends of Falkirk War Memorial.

As reported in the Falkirk Herald the memorial now includes for the first time all of the names of local servicemen known to have died during the world wars.

The 32-page publication has been funded by Falkirk Community Schools 2008 Charity to encourage an understanding of Falkirk’s sacrifice in the two great wars of the 20th century.

Copies are being distributed to schools in the former burgh of Falkirk, and to Falkirk Library.

For more information about the successful upgrading campaign run by the Friends visit www.falkirkwarmemorial.org