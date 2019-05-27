Neoclassical Capital: 12 buildings that made Edinburgh the ‘Athens of the North’

4. National Monument of Scotland, Calton Hill

The National Monument designed by Charles R. Cockerell and William H. Playfair and built from 1823. It was intended to 'erect a facsimilie of the Parthenon' in Athens, however money for the project ran out over the course of the decade and to this day the monument remains unfinished.

