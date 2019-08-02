National gallery criticised for its handling of Highland Clearances

A national gallery has come under criticism for the way it has depicted the Highland Clearances in a major exhibition.

The Remaking Of Scotland – Nation, Migration, Globalisation 1760-1860, which is on display at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, looks at the fundamental political, economic and social shifts of the time.

However, the Highland Clearances, when up to 150,000 people were forced from their homes between 1782 and 1881 and led to mass migration of Scots, are referred to only in the context of 'improvements'.

Professor Sir Tom Devine, one of Scotland's leading historians, told The National newspaper: “Clearances or mass dispossession of rural populations were at the very heart of this period in the history of the nation.

“I have not seen the exhibition, so cannot comment on its particular content or lack thereof, but any public attempt to depict the history of the nation without portraying the end of the old peasant society by widespread dispossession must be considered seriously flawed and unbalanced.”

A spokesperson for National Galleries of Scotland said its curatorial team had liaised with various advisers to ensure that the exhibition appropriately explored the themes of expansion, migration and globalisation.

The statement added: "We believe that the exhibition builds a strong narrative around the art that is displayed and in showcasing the various stories of the historical figures in Scottish history.

“We do acknowledge that the Highland Clearances could be better represented and a key issue has been finding relevant artwork that was both available and would adequately represent complex historical and ethical questions.

“We know that the Highland Clearances are an important event in Scottish history and this is a subject which we would want to address in more depth in the future.

“We are happy to invite Sir Tom Devine, or any person that would like to discuss this exhibition further, to meet with our team.”