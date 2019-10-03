Mapped: the geographical origins of Scotland's most common surnames

Choosing a surname was somewhat haphazard. You could be the son of somebody (Robertson, Johnston) or adopt the Gaelic variation of ‘Mac’ rather than ‘son’ (MacDonald, MacLeod, MacKenzie).
View more
Scotland has a long and eventful history stretching back centuries. Yet Scottish surnames are far more recent. Until the 12th century, most Scots did not have surnames. It was only with King David I’s decision to give large amounts of Scottish land to Norman nobles that the Norman tradition of surnames came into fashion.
Choosing a surname was somewhat haphazard. You could be the son of somebody (Robertson, Johnston) or adopt the Gaelic variation of ‘Mac’ rather than ‘son’ (MacDonald, MacLeod, MacKenzie).