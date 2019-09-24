Luxury lochside castle with link to Rob Roy on market for £3m

A castle which has a family link to folk hero Rob Roy MacGregor has gone on the market.

Bardowie Castle, which overlooks Bardowie Loch near Milgavie, East Dunbartonshire, is for sale with a guide price of £3m.

The property overlooks Bardowie Loch and has attracted interest from potential buyers around the world.

Parts of the property date to the 16th Century with the castle's keep said to be the oldest in Scotland.

The keep was once the stronghold of the Hamilton family. In 1707, Elizabeth Hamilton, sister of Bardowie laird John, married clan chieftain Gregor Black Knee MacGregor of Glengyle, who was the nephew of Rob Roy.

The MacGregor men reportedly stayed on occasion at the castle.

The original Great Hall at Bardowie Castle, which has a link to Rob Roy MacGregor.

Today, Bardowie Castle is a six-bedroom family home with historic features including the Great Hall, which dates to the 1500s and has the oldest privately owned oak-vaulted ceiling in Scotland.

Newer features include a tennis court and a gymnasium.

The castle sits in around 10 acres of ground with the property occupying most of the northern end of the loch.

The castle blends the very old with new luxury to create a unique family home.

Tracey Hill of Clyde Property said the sale was a "once in a generation opportunity" to acquire one of Scotland's finest homes.

She said there had been interest from potential buyers around the world, including United States, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Italy.

Ms Hill added: "Bardowie is a beautiful castle - but it is also a proper family home and the owners have raised their own family here.

"It has attracted a wide variety of interest. It is unusual in the sense that you can live in a castle but that you don't have to travel very far to get to it. You can fly into Glasgow and be in your castle within 20 minutes."